Amazon Republic Day Sale: Xiaomi India announces Unbeatable deals across a Wide Range of Products

Xiaomi India, the global technology brand, announced the most awaited Republic Day sale, with discounts across Xiaomi’s extensive range of products. The sale is packed with unbeatable deals on smartphones, smart TVs, audio products, and smart home devices. Customers can avail exclusive discounts, coupons, and bundle offers on Mi.com on popular products such as Redmi 13 5G, Redmi A4 5G, Redmi Pad Pro, Xiaomi Smart TV X 55 (2024 Edition), Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, and Redmi Buds 6, among others.

Enjoy the lowest price ever on the Redmi 13 5G, now available at just INR 11,999. Elevate your smartphone experience with the Redmi A4 5G, powered by the Snapdragon® 4s Gen 2 processor, at an incredible price of INR 8,299. Additionally, for enhanced productivity and entertainment, grab the versatile Redmi Pad Pro at INR 19,999*. Stay powered on the go with the Powerbank 4i 20000mAh at INR 1,899, or enjoy uninterrupted music with the Redmi Buds 6 at ₹2,799. Transform your home entertainment with the Xiaomi Smart TV QLED X Pro Series or the Xiaomi Smart TV X 55 (2024 Edition) at INR ₹29,999* and INR 34,999*, respectively. Additionally, with this new year, keep your home spotless with the advanced Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, now available at INR 24,999*.

To make these deals even better, customers can avail of bank discounts, exclusive coupons, bundle deals and cashback options. Use coupon codes like “FREEDOM100” for orders above INR 1,499 and get flat INR 100 off, “PRIDE500” for orders above INR 6,999 and get flat INR 500 off or use code ‘LOYAL1000” for orders above INR 14,999 and get INR 1000 flat off.

Additionally, customers can take advantage of exciting discounts on the recently launched products, including Redmi Note 14 pro+ at INR 29,999*, Redmi Note 14 Pro at INR 23,999*, Redmi Note 14 at INR 17,999* and Xiaomi Pad 7 at INR 26,999*. With these incredible deals, Xiaomi ensures something for everyone this Republic Day! *Inclusive of ICICI bank offers.