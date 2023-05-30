Amazon Revolution 5G sale: Get Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M14, Redmi K50i and more

Amazon is running a new Revolution 5G sale on its platform and offering decent discounts on several phones. The sale includes only 5G phones, which is also quite evident from the event's name. The Samsung Galaxy M14, Redmi K50i, Xiaomi 12 Pro, iQOO Neo 7 and more are on sale. In addition, the sale offers a fixed discount on some phones along with offers on bank cards. Here are all the details.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 is one of the best 5G phones under Rs 15,000 and is available for Rs 14,990. Moreover, with a discount offer of Rs 1,500 on an HDFC bank credit card, this Samsung phone can be bought in India effectively at Rs 13,490, and this price is for the 128GB storage variant.

The Redmi K50i is a mid-range 5G phone and is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 20,999. With ICICI bank cards, customers can purchase the Redmi phone at Rs 19,999. The device has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 25,999. This means that customers get a discount of Rs 6,000, which includes the bank offer.

The iQOO Neo 7 is a popular phone, and it was announced earlier this year. It is available on Amazon at a fixed discount and will cost you Rs 27,999. An additional discount of up to Rs 1000 on HDFC bank cards will reduce the price by some margin. This price is for the 128 GB storage model. If you want a cheap iQOO phone, consider buying the iQOO Z6 Lite. There is no flat or bank discount offer on this, and this is a suggestion for those looking for a more affordable model from the same brand. It has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and a 120Hz display.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is also a good phone, and Amazon is selling this 5G phone at a discounted price of Rs 44,999. The company's flagship phone was announced in April 2022 with a starting price of Rs 62,999. It has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, which has powered many 2022 flagship phones. There are plenty of other deals on Amazon, but they could be better. People can check the sale offers on the e-commerce website. It will continue until May 31.