Amazon rolls out AI-powered image generation to empower advertisers

New Delhi: Amazon on Wednesday rolled out AI-powered image generation to help advertisers deliver a better ad experience for customers.

Amazon Ads has started rolling out image generation to select advertisers and will expand availability over time.

New AI capabilities make it easier for sellers to write engaging, effective product listings, and help shoppers find what they are looking for, the company said in a statement.

“At Amazon Ads, we are always thinking about ways we can reduce friction for our advertisers, provide them with tools that deliver more impact while minimizing effort, and ultimately, deliver a better advertising experience for our customers,” said Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of Amazon Ads Products and Technology.

Amazon Ads has launched image generation in beta — a generative AI solution designed to remove creative barriers and enable brands to produce lifestyle imagery that helps improve their ads’ performance.

This solution is helpful for advertisers of all sizes, said the company. The image generation capability is easy to use and requires no technical expertise.

In the Amazon Ad Console, advertisers simply select their product and click Generate, with the tool leveraging generative AI to deliver a set of lifestyle and brand-themed images, based on product details, in a matter of seconds.

The image can then be refined by entering short text prompts, while multiple versions can be quickly created and tested to optimise performance, said Amazon.

In a March 2023 survey, Amazon had found that among advertisers who were unable to build successful campaigns, nearly 75 per cent cited building ad creatives and choosing a creative format as their biggest challenges.