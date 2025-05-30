District Collector Orders Full-Scale Preparations for Bhoo Bharati Revenue Conferences from June 3 to 20

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed officials to be thoroughly prepared for the upcoming Bhoo Bharati revenue conferences scheduled from June 3 to June 20, emphasizing the need for systematic and effective implementation.

On Friday, an orientation session on Bhoo Bharati was conducted at the IDOC Conference Hall for Tahsildars, Deputy Tahsildars (DTs), and Revenue Inspectors (RIs). Speaking at the session, the Collector said the government’s main goal is to resolve all land-related issues efficiently.

He stated that the new Bhoo Bharati Act is being implemented in place of the previous Dharani system. Through this new legislation, services such as land registration, mutation, prohibited lands, ROR (Record of Rights) changes, inheritance issues, unregistered agreements (Sada Bainamas), and ORC services will become more accessible and streamlined for citizens.

The Collector mentioned that the pilot project in Itikyala Mandal has been successfully completed, with applications accepted and issues being resolved under the new system. He further stated that the revenue conferences would be held in all village panchayats across the district between June 3 and June 20.

He emphasized that all officials participating in the Bhoo Bharati program must have complete understanding of the relevant laws, rules, and schedules. Tahsildars were instructed to prepare and submit village-wise schedules for the revenue meetings. Each mandal must form two teams, which will visit one village per day and conduct the conference from morning to evening.

Officials were asked to stay in the villages during the program and accept grievances and applications related to land issues directly from the public, ensuring prompt redressal. In cases of assigned lands, officials must identify and immediately report them to higher authorities, with the intention of forwarding them to the CCLA (Chief Commissioner of Land Administration).

Applications must be accepted until June 20 and all issues should be resolved by August 14, the Collector said. He instructed that the public should be informed a day in advance of the scheduled date of the conference in their village and that application forms be distributed beforehand. At the end of each day’s conference, the received applications must be digitally recorded by data entry operators. A detailed report of the day’s activities and public responses must be submitted to the district center after every session.

The Collector noted that under the new Bhoo Bharati Act, land disputes can be appealed from the Tahsildar level itself, enabling faster resolution of land-related issues. He called on farmers to utilize this opportunity to resolve their land problems effectively.

Following the Collector’s address, several officials' queries and doubts were clarified.

The program was attended by Additional Collector Revenue Lakshmi Narayana, RDO Srinivas Rao, Tahsildars, Deputy Tahsildars, Revenue Inspectors, and others.