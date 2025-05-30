Gadwal Officials Mobilize Precautionary Measures to Curb Seasonal Diseases Ahead of Monsoon

Gadwal: In view of the rising threat of seasonal diseases due to early monsoon rains, Jogulamba Gadwal District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao has instructed health and municipal officials to initiate proactive preventive measures.

Participating in a seasonal disease awareness program organized by the Medical and Health Department at the IDOC Conference Hall on Friday, Additional Collector Narsinga Rao emphasized the need for increased vigilance.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that early rains this year could lead to the spread of seasonal diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and filariasis. He urged officials to implement all necessary measures to prevent the outbreak and spread of these illnesses.

The Additional Collector stressed the importance of maintaining hygiene in every village and municipal ward, ensuring that rainwater does not stagnate. In view of the reopening of schools on June 12, he directed that sanitation drives be undertaken at schools, hostels, and Anganwadi centers.

He also instructed that “Dry Day” activities be conducted every Friday, including cleaning of drinking water tanks with bleaching powder. Special focus should be placed on sanitation efforts, such as clearing garbage heaps and cleaning drains regularly, he added.

The meeting was attended by District Medical and Health Officer Siddappa, DPO Nagendram, Mission Bhagiratha Intra EE Sridhar Reddy, DBO Sunanda, Fisheries Department Officer Shakeel Bhanu, municipal commissioners, concerned medical officials, and other staff.