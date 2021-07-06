Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale is Live; Check the best deals on iPhone 12, Xiaomi Mi 11X, and more

E-commerce major Amazon India has launched a new sale for smartphones. The Amazon Smartphone Update Days sale began on July 5 and will continue until July 8. The sale offers a great opportunity for all those who have been waiting to buy a good phone, with excellent specifications, but at a great discount. This sale has smartphones from popular brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Vivo, and Oppo with discounts of up to 40%. Amazon also offers no-cost EMI options, trade-in offers, and an additional 10% instant discount for SBI credit card holders.



Smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M32, Redmi Note 10S, and Tecno Spark 7T are available with bank offers. The Apple iPhone 12 is also available at a discount, and more phones such as the Xiaomi Mi 11X and Oppo A74 5G can be purchased at discounted prices.



Check out the best deals you can get in Amazon's Smartphone Upgrade Days sale.

Mobile Amazon Sale Price Apple iPhone 12 Rs 70,900 iQoo 7 Legend 5G Rs 32,990 Xiaomi Mi 11X Rs 23,749 Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G Rs 23,240 iQoo Z3 5G Rs 16,490 Oppo A74 5G Rs 16,420 Xiaomi Redmi 9 Rs 7,920 Tecno Spark 7 Rs 6,549

Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 is available for Rs 70,900 with a discount of Rs 9,000. There is also a Rs 750 discount for SBI credit card holders, bringing their price down to Rs 70,150. This is for the basic 64GB model of the iPhone 12. It comes in six colour options: black, blue, green, purple, white, and red.

IQoo 7 Legend 5G



There is another iQoo phone for sale and it is the iQoo 7 Legend 5G, which is available at Rs 32,990 after a discount from Rs 39,990.

Xiaomi Mi 11X



As for the Xiaomi Mi 11X, it is priced at Rs 23,749 during this sale with SBI credit card EMI exchange and offer.

Oppo F19 Pro + 5G



The Oppo F19 Pro + 5G is also available at Rs 23,240 at a discount, the actual price was Rs 25,990.

IQoo Z3 5G



The recently launched iQoo Z3 5G can also be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 16,490 from Rs 19,990 during this sale. iQoo Z3 5G is the first phone in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 processor.

Oppo A74 5G



The Oppo A74 5G is available at Rs 16,420, its original price is Rs 17,990.

Xiaomi Redmi 9



Xiaomi Redmi 9 is also discounted by Rs 7,920 from Rs 8,999 during this Amazon sale. This offer also includes the SBI credit card discount.

Tecno Spark 7



Another discounted budget phone is the Tecno Spark 7, which is priced at Rs 6,549 during this sale.