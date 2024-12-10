  • Menu
Amazon to Launch Amazon Tez, 15-Minute Deliveries Creating 20 Lakh Jobs by 2025

Amazon to Launch Amazon Tez, 15-Minute Deliveries Creating 20 Lakh Jobs by 2025
Highlights

Amazon's 15-minute delivery service, Amazon Tez, promises rapid convenience while boosting job creation to 20 lakh positions by 2025 in India.

Amazon India is stepping up its game in the quick commerce space with the launch of Amazon Tez, a platform offering 15-minute deliveries. Announced during the Smbhav Summit 2023 in New Delhi, the service will initially roll out in select locations this month, taking on competitors like Blinkit and Zepto.

Samir Kumar, Country Manager at Amazon India, emphasized the growing demand for fast and convenient delivery options. "Quick commerce is all about convenience. People prefer essentials delivered to them rather than stepping out to shop. With Amazon Tez, we're ready to bring essentials to customers in just 15 minutes," said Kumar.

While some view Amazon as a late entrant into the quick commerce space, Kumar expressed confidence in the company's value-driven approach and innovative use of AI.

"Our vast selection, customer-centric approach, and AI-driven decision-making give us an edge to compete effectively and meet customer expectations," he added.

Beyond rapid deliveries, Amazon is making bold strides in job creation. The company reaffirmed its commitment to creating 20 lakh jobs in India by 2025, building on the 1.4 million positions already established across sectors like e-commerce, logistics, technology, and manufacturing. These jobs stem from Amazon's efforts to empower small businesses and grow its delivery network.

"Our mission to integrate small businesses into the digital economy has yielded significant opportunities for job creation," Kumar noted. "We are on track to achieve our ambitious goal of 2 million jobs by 2025."

Amazon's Smbhav Summit highlighted the company's broader impact on India's economy, with initiatives aimed at empowering local sellers and enhancing the country's logistics infrastructure.

With the launch of Amazon Tez and its ongoing commitment to job creation, Amazon India is poised to strengthen its presence in both the quick commerce market and the nation's workforce development. This dual focus reflects Amazon's dedication to innovation and its role as a key player in shaping India's digital economy.


More Stories
