Amazon to Partner on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', start manufacturing Fire TV Stick in India

Amazon announced Tuesday that it would launch its first manufacturing line in India later this year. The unit will be installed in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and will begin producing "hundreds of thousands" of Amazon Fire TV Stick devices each year. Amazon further said that it will invest $ 1 billion to digitize 10 million small and medium-sized businesses and help companies in India sell worldwide, enabling $ 10 billion in cumulative exports and creating 1 million jobs to 2025. Amazon said establishing manufacturing in India reiterates its commitment to the government initiatives 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

As per an Amazon blog post on the initiative, the company will begin manufacturing operations in Chennai later this year in association with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, a Foxconn subsidiary. The company also said it would continually assess the manufacturing line's ability to scale to additional markets and more cities depending on domestic demands.

After a meeting with Amit Agarwal, Amazon India Senior Vice President, and Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, it was announced.

"India is an attractive investment destination and is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and IT products industry. Our Government's decision to launch a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme has received tremendous response globally," said Prasad. "We welcome Amazon's decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well. This will further our mission of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered."

Agarwal said that Amazon pledged to partner with the government to promote the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. "This further reiterates our commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative," added Agarwal.

An Amazon tweet added that Tamil Nadu has been an essential partner for the company. Its first Indian manufacturing line in Chennai will directly contribute to the local economy and showcase India's ability to produce world-class products.