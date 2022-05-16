Amazon.in announces ‘Mega Summer Days’ till 18th May 2022

Say goodbye to the sweltering summers with Amazon.in 'Mega Summer Days' and avail exciting offers on summer appliances including ACs and Refrigerators. Customers can enjoy the shopping event by saving on some of the best appliance brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Blue Star, Llyod, IFB, and more till May 18th, 2022.

They can also get an additional 10% off using HDFC Debit and Credit Card & Credit Card EMI, convenient exchange offers, scheduled delivery, extended warranty, coupon offers up to INR 3000*, and no-cost EMI options on their favourite summer appliances.

Here are some of the top offers on summer appliances by participating sellers:

ACs:

1 ton ACs starting at INR 22,499 is suitable for up to 120 sq feet of rooms

1.5-ton ACs starting INR 25,499 suitable for up to 180 sq feet of rooms

2-ton ACs starting from INR 38,990 are suitable for rooms that are more than 180 sq feet

Choose from a wide selection of ACs as per your space and energy requirements; right from 1-ton ACs to 2-ton ACs

Air conditioners from top brands with no-cost EMI options

Refrigerators:

Refrigerators starting INR 7,490

Energy-efficient single door refrigerators, starting at INR 9,790

Upgrade to double door refrigerators at the price of a single door, starting INR 18,790

Refrigerators from top brands with no-cost EMI options

To check out more products, click here.