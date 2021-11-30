Amazon.in Announces the 'Chef's Kitchen Store'

Bengaluru, 30th November 2021: For the heart of the house, Kitchen, Amazon.in announced its specially curated store 'Chef's Kitchen Store' which brings in a wide selection of cookware, bakeware, crockery, food processors, and much more. Customers can steal deals from a host of popular brands such as Prestige, Usha, Philips, Pigeon, Wonderchef, Agaro, Cello, Havells, Eureka Forbes, and KENT among others.

The 'Chef's Kitchen Store' on Amazon.in has been curated keeping in mind the needs of a budding chef and baker, cooking enthusiast and those who love to try new hacks in the kitchen. It offers access to a wide variety of products to suit the unique needs of everyone from the comfort of their homes.



Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in's 'Chef's Kitchen Store'. All offers & deals are from participating sellers.



♦ Pigeon Amaze Plus 1.5L Electric Kettle – Enjoy hot beverages whether it is green tea, black tea, a cup of hot coffee or hot chocolate with Pigeon Amaze 1.5 Litre Electric Kettle. This electric kettle gives you unmatched efficiency with its effortless functionality from a simple press button and helps you to get hot water or liquids at your desired temperature. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 625.



♦ Prestige IRIS Plus Mixer Grinder – Get home this powerful mixer grinder with 750 watts motor and 4 super-efficient blades that will help grind all types of food with ease. Its superior grade plastic body, sturdy handles, 3 stainless steel jars and juicer jar with sieve makes it a kitchen essential. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 3,249.

♦ Bajaj 2200 TMSS Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) with Motorised Rotisserie and Stainless-Steel Body – Considered Chef's First Choice, this OTG comes with 1200 Watts and a storage capacity of 22 litres and is compact enough to fit anywhere in your kitchen. It also comes with 7 Accessories including a grill tray, baking tray, Crumb Tray, Skewer rods, Tongs for baking/grill tray and rotisserie attachment. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 5,899.

♦ Philips Viva Collection Induction Cooktop (Black) – The electromagnetic induction technology of the Philips induction cooktop ensures high heating efficiency and helps cook food faster than a gas stove. It comes with a 0-3 hrs time setting, touch start for easy use and 1.2-meter-long cord length that allows convenient usage. Available on Amazon.in starting at INR 2,949.

♦ Prestige IRIS LPG Gas Stove, 3 Burner (Black) – This gas stove from Prestige comes with a spillproof design, toughened glass top, tri-pin brass burners and ergonomic knob design that makes turning the knob, easy on the fingers. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 3,900.

♦ Prestige Popular Max 5 + 3 + 2 Litre Aluminium Pressure Cooker Combo Pack – This pressure cooker combo pack is made using superior quality virgin aluminium to ensure enhanced safety. Additionally, it comes with a metallic safety plug, pressure indicator, comfortable handles and is compatible with gas and induction. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 2,799.

♦ Cello Flip Style Stainless Steel Insulated Flask without Thermal Jacket – This flask comes with double-walled vacuum insulated technology that keeps beverages hot or cold longer and an inner copper coating for better temperature retention with thermoseal technology. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 816.

♦ MILTON Divine Jr Inner Stainless-Steel Casserole - Eating hot and fresh food is everyone's desire and this casserole with a stainless-steel interior and the plastic outer body retains heat effectively for long periods of time. It comes with sufficient capacity to store foods for a family of 3-4 and has three insulated casseroles of different sizes 1400 ml, 830 ml, 430 ml. Helps you to place a delicious and complete meal on your dining table for family or for guests. Now eat a hot and healthy lunch or dinner even on your busy days or carry them safely for a day out. Buy this on Amazon.in starting at INR 737.

♦ Pigeon Mio Nonstick Aluminium Cookware Gift Set - The new MIO non-stick cookware range includes Flat Tawa, Fry Pan, Kitchen Tool Set, and Kadai with Glass Lid which is developed using the latest Italian technology that ensures high durability and smoothness to the products to provide you with a joyful and healthy cooking experience. The range comes in appealing designs that not only suit the look of your kitchen but also your personality. Get this on Amazon.in starting at INR 1,349.

You can check out more products on the 'Chef's Kitchen Store'



Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. Amazon is not involved in pricing or describing the products and is not responsible for the accuracy of product information provided by the sellers. The deals and discounts are provided by sellers and/ or brands to the total exclusion of Amazon. Product descriptions, features and deals are provided by sellers and reproduced as-is.