Amazon.in unveils ‘Early Deals’ ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Amazon.in today unveiled 'Early Deals' ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, offering customers exciting pre-festival offers starting September 13. The main festival begins on September 23, with Prime members enjoying exclusive 24-hour early access. This year's shopping festival brings enhanced shopping experiences through expanded delivery networks, AI-powered shopping tools, and exclusive entertainment options to complement the festive celebrations. Prime members will enjoy exceptional value throughout the entire Great Indian Festival. Beyond the 24-hour early access advantage, Prime members can unlock exclusive "Prime Dhamaka Offers" – special lightning deals and Prime-only offers available throughout the festival period.

Amazon will engage 1 lakh+ creators, including Sameera Reddy, Rajiv Makhni, and Ranveer Brar, to showcase deals through shoppable content via the Amazon Influencer Program. The initiative spans specialized programs like Elevate, Fashion, Home, and the new Tech Influencer Program with over 3,000 creators.

To make shopping even more rewarding, Amazon Pay Later is offering special No-Cost EMI plans on fashion, furniture, kitchen appliances, and more* for the next three months. Eligible customers can avail instant credit of up to INR 60,000 for shopping, recharges, bill payments, and travel bookings on Amazon.in. Through the Rewards Gold program, customers who complete 25 transactions in the last three months can unlock assured 5% cashback* (3% for non-Prime members) across select categories (T&C apply). Click here for all the details.

Here are some of the top deals across categories during the Early Deals phase:

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories:

Get the lowest prices of the year* on smartphones and accessories. Customers can enjoy great deals, latest models and big savings on an all-star lineup from top brands such as Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, Realme, Redmi, Lava, Ambrane, Spigen, Giftkart, belkin, ptron and many more.

· OnePlus Nord CE4: Experience seamless performance this festive season with the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and 8GB RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking and gaming. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers vibrant visuals, while the 50MP rear camera captures every moment in stunning detail. With a 5,500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging, stay powered up throughout your celebrations. Get it at INR 18,499

· iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Celebrate the festive season with the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, a smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology with festive flair. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, it ensures seamless performance and extended usage. Capture every moment with its 50MP dual rear camera and enjoy immersive visuals on the 6.74-inch LCD display, making it the perfect companion for your celebrations. Get it at INR 10,998

· realme Buds T200x True Wireless Earbuds: Add a spark to your celebrations with the realme Buds T200x. With immersive stereo sound, crisp call clarity, and a sleek, pocket-ready design, these earbuds let you groove through festive moments, whether it’s a family get-together or a lively playlist on the go. Get it at INR 1,299

Gadgets and Home entertainment:

Upgrade to the latest Windows 11 laptops, AI-enabled PCs, and gaming powerhouses with up to 45% off. Save more with bank discounts of up to INR 10,000 and No-Cost EMI options for up to 24 months. Those looking to upgrade their home entertainment can choose from over 500 of the latest Smart TVs — including QLED, Mini-LED, OLED 4K models — at lowest-ever prices on Amazon.in, festive discounts, and up to INR 20,000 cashback.

· ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5: ASUS Vivobook 15 packs a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD into a sleek, lightweight design. Its 15.6” FHD display, backlit keyboard, and 180° hinge make it ideal for students and professionals who want smooth performance, portability, and style for everyday work and entertainment. Get it at INR 48,990

· Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: This 11-inch iPad Air is built for life on the go — combining a brilliant Liquid Retina display, pro-level performance from the M2 chip, and all-day battery in a feather-light design. Whether you’re sketching ideas, editing content, or streaming your next binge, it keeps up effortlessly with style and power. Get it at INR 51,999

· Xiaomi 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV: Elevate your festive entertainment with this sleek smart TV featuring vibrant HD display and Vivid Picture Engine for stunning clarity. Experience immersive sound through 20W Dolby Audio speakers while accessing 10,000+ apps via PatchWall with built-in Chromecast. With dual-band Wi-Fi for smooth streaming and multiple connectivity options, this TV brings cinema-quality entertainment to your festive gatherings. Get it at INR 11,999



