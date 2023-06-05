Android 14 may include advanced memory protection feature

  • Menu
Highlights

Tech giant Google's upcoming system software update 'Android 14' will reportedly include an advanced memory protection feature.

San Francisco: Tech giant Google's upcoming system software update 'Android 14' will reportedly include an advanced memory protection feature.

The information was shared by Esper's Mishaal Rahman on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

He tweeted: "I discovered a hidden 'advanced memory protection beta' feature in Android 14."

Earlier, it was rumoured that the tech giant was working on new settings for its upcoming system software update, which will allow users to set all regional preferences, removing the need to hop into every application's settings menu.

Also, it was reported that Android 14 will start blocking the installation of applications that target outdated versions of Android to help reduce the potential for malware.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the company had released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, privacy, performance, and user customisation to both developers and early adopters.

