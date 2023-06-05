Live
- Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India
- Simpli Namdhari hosts Goodness Walkathon to raise awareness
- Indian nurses hoping to work in Ireland stuck in visa 'logjam': Report
- Govt asks airlines to devise mechanism for reasonable pricing of air tickets
- 'ED notice to Abhishek Banerjee's wife an inhuman act': Mamata Banerjee
- India's 5G sales hit 50% market for 1st time: Report
- Prince Harry fails to show up for court, will give evidence on Tuesday
- Odisha train mishap: CBI to probe from sabotage angle of signaling system
- Vinsys IT Services files draft papers for IPO; to list on NSE Emerge
- UoH among Top 10 in NIRF 2023
Android 14 may include advanced memory protection feature
Tech giant Google's upcoming system software update 'Android 14' will reportedly include an advanced memory protection feature.
San Francisco: Tech giant Google's upcoming system software update 'Android 14' will reportedly include an advanced memory protection feature.
The information was shared by Esper's Mishaal Rahman on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.
He tweeted: "I discovered a hidden 'advanced memory protection beta' feature in Android 14."
Earlier, it was rumoured that the tech giant was working on new settings for its upcoming system software update, which will allow users to set all regional preferences, removing the need to hop into every application's settings menu.
Also, it was reported that Android 14 will start blocking the installation of applications that target outdated versions of Android to help reduce the potential for malware.
Meanwhile, in April this year, the company had released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, privacy, performance, and user customisation to both developers and early adopters.