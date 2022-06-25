Apple announces back-to-school deals on iPad Air 5, MacBook Air M2, iPad Pro and more

Apple has announced new offers under the Back to School program for customers in India. Under the program, college students and educators can save on an eligible iPad and Mac at Apple's educational prices. In addition to the discount, eligible customers will get a free pair of AirPods and 6 free months of Apple Music.

Apple Education pricing and offers under the Back to School program are active and will continue through September 22. The company has revealed the list of eligible devices that can be purchased at a discounted price. Customers can also claim a 20 per cent discount on Apple Care+.

Under the program, eligible students, educators and staff can purchase the fifth-generation iPad Air for Rs 50,780. The iPad Air Gen 5 is officially available in India for Rs 54,900.

Customers can also purchase the iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) at a discounted price. The 11th generation iPad Pro can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 68,300.

Apple is also offering the new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2 at a discounted price as part of the Back to School program. The M2 MacBook Air can be bought for Rs 1,09,900, while the M2 MacBook Pro can be purchased for Rs 1,19,900. Those who wish to purchase the MacBook Air M1 can buy it at a starting price of Rs 89,900.

The iMac M1, which comes in multiple colour options and a large 24-inch screen, is available for Rs 1,07,910 as part of the Back to School offer.

Customers will get a free pair of AirPods by purchasing any previous Mac or iPad model. They can also upgrade to AirPods Gen 3 by paying an additional Rs 6,400 or AirPods Pro by paying an additional Rs 12,200.

Apple Education Pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grades.