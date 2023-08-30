Apple announces iPhone 15 launch event on September 12: All that we expect

After months of rumours and leaks, Apple has finally announced the iPhone 15 launch event. The company has revealed that the next-generation iPhone 15 smartphones will launch on September 12. In India, the event will take place at 10:30 p.m. IST.

This year's iPhones will receive significant updates in many areas, but the design could remain unchanged. If the leaks are to be believed, Apple plans to increase the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro models significantly. The standard and Plus versions may be available at the previous prices. We will have to wait a few days to know more about it. It will be interesting to see how Apple will price its 2023 iPhones, considering that leaks claim there will be some big changes this year.

The upcoming iPhone lineup will bring some exciting changes across the board. First of all, all models are said to feature USB-C charging. Under the hood, a powerful new A17 Bionic chip will power the Pro and A16 models for the standard ones. Users can also expect larger screens with slimmer bezels on all models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will reportedly have the intriguing "Dynamic Island" feature. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could boast an elegant titanium finish. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could further up its photography game by adding a periscope lens, which promises better zoom capabilities. We also saw a new Action button on the Pro models instead of the mute button.

At the upcoming iPhone 15 event, Apple is expected to announce other products besides smartphones. The tech giant is expected to introduce a new set of Apple Watch Series 9, which will be the successor to the current Series 8. You can also expect an updated edition of the Apple Watch Ultra. Expected features include an upgrade to the S9 processor, which is also slated for the Apple Watch Series 9, and new 3D-printed components.

Apple is expected to launch a new device with an M3 processor. Rumours of an upcoming colourful iMac have been circulating for some time, and Apple is expected to introduce a new iMac with this chip. The design is expected to remain relatively unchanged. With the release of the iPhone 15, Apple could also introduce a USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro. At the September event, Apple is likely to reveal the release schedule for iOS 17 and other operating systems.