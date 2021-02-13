Apple Days on Flipkart: Get Discounts on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11

Flipkart began hosting the Apple Days sale on February 11 and will continue until February 14. This sale has iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more available with discounts and deals.

Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer instant rebates on iPhones. The iPhone 12 mini that starts at Rs 69,900 can be purchased with up to Rs 6,000 off the HDFC Bank credit and debit card (EMI). The iPhone 12 is also available with the same banking offering. The iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,900 for the base model with 64GB of storage. On the iPhone 12 Pro Max, HDFC Bank customers can get up to Rs 5,000 instant discount.

Older iPhones like the iPhone XR are available at a discounted price of Rs 41,999. It originally retails for Rs 47,900. The iPhone 11 that starts at Rs 54,900 can be purchased at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. The iPhone SE has also been discounted at Rs 34,999 from its original price of Rs 39,900.

Flipkart also has the Apple Watch Series 3 available from Rs 17,900 and up for the 38mm model. The 42mm GPS Watch Series 3 model is available at Rs 19,900 on Flipkart. Apple AirPods with wireless charging case retailing at Rs 18,900 is available at Rs 12,490 during the Apple Days sale. More Apple products, including the seventh-generation Apple iPad, are available at Rs 27,191, while the 2019 iPad Mini can be purchased at Rs 32,900.