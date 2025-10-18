Apple Delays iPhone Fold Launch to 2027 Amid Design Challenges

Apple's eagerly awaited foldable iPhone, the iPhone Fold, is now expected to launch in 2027, a year later than previously anticipated. Reports indicate that the delay is primarily due to challenges in finalising the device's hinge mechanism and overall design.

According to Japanese investment firm Mizuho Securities, Apple is still finalising the Fold’s design and hasn't locked in specifications for several key components, most importantly the hinge. The firm noted that mass production of a foldable phone in the third quarter of 2026 would be challenging, stating, “It takes time to decide the final design and specification of Apple’s hinge.” Analysts suggest that attempting a 2026 launch could result in production falling five to seven million units short of previous estimates.

The hinge is a critical component for foldable devices, requiring durability and precision to withstand thousands of folds without compromising performance. Apple appears to be prioritising reliability over speed to ensure the device meets its premium standards. Additionally, the company is reportedly facing difficulties in sourcing sufficient display panels, which could further delay production.

Despite the delay, some details about the iPhone Fold have emerged. The device is expected to feature an outer display measuring 5.38 inches diagonally and an inner display spanning 7.58 inches. These dimensions are slightly smaller than earlier rumours, which suggested 5.49 inches externally and 7.76 inches internally. When folded, the iPhone Fold will be similar in size to the now-discontinued iPhone mini, which had a 5.4-inch screen, while the inner display will be the largest iPhone screen ever.

To support the dual-screen design, Apple is expected to use a custom A20 Pro chipset optimised for multitasking, split-screen use, and energy efficiency. Early speculation also suggests the Fold could house a large 5,000–5,500 mAh battery, surpassing the iPhone 17 Pro Max and providing enough power to support the larger display.

If the device launches alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in 2027, Apple may still produce fewer units than initially planned due to the complexities of foldable production. However, the delay also gives Apple time to ensure reliable performance, hinge durability, and premium build quality, all hallmarks of the company’s first entry into the foldable market.

Rumours of an iPhone Fold have circulated since at least 2018, with each new leak promising a release “one year away.” Fans’ expectations of a 2026 launch may have been raised by the volume of 2025 rumours, but the latest report suggests patience will be required.

Despite the wait, anticipation remains high. With its dual screens, powerful new chipset, and robust hinge, the iPhone Fold could mark Apple’s bold first step into foldable phones, offering a blend of compact portability and large-screen multitasking, all with the polish Apple is known for.