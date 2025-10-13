Apple Developing Next-Gen AirPods Pro with H3 Chip and IR Camera for Enhanced Vision Pro Integration

Apple seems to be far from done with the AirPods Pro lineup. Just a month after unveiling the AirPods Pro 3 alongside the iPhone 17 series during its September “Awe Dropping” event, new reports suggest that the Cupertino tech giant is already developing an upgraded version. This upcoming model is said to feature a new H3 chip and an infrared (IR) camera, pushing the boundaries of Apple’s wearable ecosystem even further.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s next-generation AirPods Pro are currently in the works, though it remains unclear whether the company will brand them as AirPods Pro 4 or release them as an updated version of the current AirPods Pro 3. Apple has previously followed a similar approach — for instance, it refreshed the AirPods Pro 2 lineup last year with a USB-C charging case and minor enhancements rather than introducing a completely new generation.

The latest AirPods Pro 3 already brought exciting new health-centric features, including heart rate monitoring — a first for Apple’s earbuds. However, the upcoming version could take things a step further. Reports indicate that Apple is developing a new H3 chip, expected to deliver superior audio quality, lower latency, and improved power efficiency. The AirPods Pro 3 currently run on the H2 chip, the same as their predecessor, so this hardware leap could significantly boost performance and overall user experience.

Adding to the excitement, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has hinted that Apple’s next AirPods may incorporate infrared cameras. These cameras could enable innovative features like in-air gesture controls and tighter integration with Apple Vision Pro, the company’s ambitious mixed-reality headset. The IR cameras might also allow the AirPods to detect proximity and direction of head movements more precisely, making them more immersive when paired with Vision Pro or future AR/VR devices.

In another development, a Chinese tipster known as Instant Digital suggested on Weibo that Apple plans to offer two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 instead of launching a new “Pro 4” model immediately. This means Apple could introduce a slightly enhanced AirPods Pro 3 variant featuring the new hardware — a strategy similar to what it did with the AirPods 4 lineup, which comes in versions with and without Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Apple is also rumoured to be exploring additional health-tracking capabilities for future AirPods models, including temperature sensing. These features would strengthen Apple’s position in the growing wellness technology market, complementing the health-focused features of the Apple Watch.

While Apple hasn’t confirmed a release timeline, industry insiders expect the updated AirPods Pro model to debut sometime next year. Meanwhile, fans of Apple’s premium over-ear headphones may have to wait longer — reports suggest the next AirPods Max refresh won’t arrive until 2027.

If these rumours hold true, the next iteration of the AirPods Pro could be Apple’s most advanced earbuds yet — blending high-end audio, smart sensors, and deep ecosystem integration to redefine the future of personal sound.