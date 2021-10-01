Apple Diwali Sale 2021: Free AirPods on Purchase of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini

Before the festival season, Apple has launched a special offer for the purchase of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Buyers in India get free AirPods with the purchase of one of the two phones. This offer will be available on October 7 and will be in effect until November 4 or while stocks last, whichever comes first. Limited stocks of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are likely to be attached to the sale, so buyers are encouraged to purchase the phones on the first day of the sale.



Apple has posted details of the holiday offering on its India store page. As part of the offer, customers in India will get free standard AirPods with the free charging case with the purchase of the iPhone 12 ₹ 63,999 or iPhone 12 mini. The AirPods are priced in India at Rs. 14,900, which means that users benefit from that amount with this offer. This offer will only be applicable in the Apple India store. As mentioned, it will be available from October 7.

Save the date! Offer begins 07.10.21! Buy iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini and get AirPods on us. Personalise your AirPods by adding free engraving. Choose from seven regional languages, emojis and more. For additional savings trade in your old phone. — Apple (@Apple) September 30, 2021

The iPhone 12 price in India dropped after the launch of the iPhone 13 series. It is priced in India starting at Rs. 65,900 for the 64GB storage model, up to Rs. 70,900 for the 128GB storage option and Rs. 80,900 for the 256GB storage model. Appears in Black, White, Green, Blue, Purple, and (PRODUCT) RED colour option. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs. 59,900 for the 64GB storage option, Rs. 64,900 for the 128GB storage model and Rs. 74,900 for 256GB storage option. The iPhone 12 mini is also available in the same colour options.



Apple has also listed trade-in options where users can trade in their old phone for a discount. The tech giant has also included EMI options at no cost to users. Older iPhone models will also be available with deals and discounts through the Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. These sales begin on October 2 for members and October 3 for all users.