Apple Event 2023: Elon Musk modifies like button animation for iPhone users for Apple Event

Social media giant X (formerly Twitter) changed the Like button ahead of Apple's Wonderlust event. The Wonderlust event will launch top-of-the-line products, including the iPhone 15, the new Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro with USB-C.









Elon Musk has changed the like button 🤯 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Z7tQLVF6Na — 𝐑𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐲𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@raycypherSf) September 12, 2023





The Like button splits into similar parts before returning to a heart shape, much like the animation seen in Apple's trailer for the Wonderlust event.



According to a report from Macrumors, the metallic patterns seen in Apple's teaser video could indicate the possible switch to titanium in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

The report also notes that Apple has been using Twitter's unique "like" animations since 2020, when it was first used at the "Time Flies" event in September. In addition, at WWDC 2023, Apple also used a personalized Twitter hashtag with the firm's logo for the Wonderlust event.

What to expect from today's Apple event?

The star of today's show will be the four new iPhones: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, due to EU regulations, Apple is reportedly switching to USB Type-C with the iPhone 15 series. Standard iPhone 15 models may have limited charging speeds, Apple-certified cables are required, and only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have the fastest data transfer speed.

Apple also plans to release updates to its watch lines this year: the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra. Additionally, Apple aims to introduce USB-C charging for its regular AirPods and AirPods Max, with a likely rollout timeframe of the following year.