Apple Event: How to Watch Apple's 'California Streaming' Event Live

Today Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 13 series along with the Apple Watch Series 7 during tonight's "California Streaming" event. Today's scheduled releases have been part of the buzz for the past few months. The event will kick off at 10:30 PM IST tonight, and the iPhone 13 series is expected to be announced alongside Apple Watch Series 7. Various reports have suggested that Apple might also launch the third-generation AirPods during tonight's event. , while some reports suggest that Apple may skip the AirPods 3 during tonight's event.



The "California Streaming" event will take place tonight, September 14 at 10:30 p.m. IST. Those who want to see the event live can do so on the event page of Apple's website. The event will also be streamed live on Apple's official YouTube channel, and users can set a reminder to receive advanced notifications when the broadcast goes live. Apple TV users can also view the Apple iPhone 13 launch event. The event, once completed, can also be viewed in the Apple Podcasts application. Alternatively, users can watch Apple's "California Streaming" event live from the video that is embedded below.







