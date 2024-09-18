Apple Expands AI Support to More Languages in 2024

Apple is expanding the reach of its Apple Intelligence feature by adding new language support. After launching in US English in October, the company announced plans to include German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and other languages in the coming year.

The news arrives just ahead of the iPhone 16 release — a model designed for AI integration but without any AI features available at launch. Apple also revealed that English variants for the UK, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand will be supported in December. India and Singapore are set to follow in 2024. Additionally, Apple had previously confirmed that Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish would join the list of supported languages next year.

The iPhone 16 series, announced last week, emphasizes Apple Intelligence. However, AI features will not be activated on the new phones until later this fall. Even then, only a portion of the promised features will be available, with more rolling out through 2025. So, while US users will be the first to experience Apple Intelligence, a full rollout will take time.