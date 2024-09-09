Apple Glowtime Event 2024: How to Watch iPhone 16 Launch Livestream and What to Expect

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated Glowtime event, where it is expected to unveil various new products, including the iPhone 16 series, the Apple Watch Series 10, and the latest AirPods 4. With the iPhone 16 series taking the spotlight, fans are eager to see what improvements and innovations Apple has in store. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to watch the event in India and what to expect from the upcoming product launches.

Apple Glowtime Event 2024:How to Watch Apple's iPhone 16 Launch Livestream in India

Apple's Glowtime event is set to showcase its latest lineup of products, including the much-awaited iPhone 16 series. For those in India, the event will be broadcast live at 10:30 PM IST, offering tech enthusiasts a front-row seat to witness Apple's newest innovations. The event will be streamed on Apple's official YouTube channel and the company's website in India. Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple Glowtime Event 2024:What to Expect from Apple's Event



iPhone 16 Series: Power and Performance Redefined

Apple continues its tradition of releasing four models in its latest iPhone lineup: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Each model will be powered by the A18 Pro chipset, offering cutting-edge performance across the board. However, each model is set to offer its distinct features, catering to various needs and preferences.

The base models of the iPhone 16 series are rumoured to feature a new design that hearkens back to the iPhone X, with a vertical camera setup housed in a capsule-shaped module. This redesign is expected to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with 2x optical zoom, providing excellent image quality for everyday users.

Thanks to its larger screen, the iPhone 16 Plus is anticipated to appeal to those who desire a more immersive experience. Ideal for gaming, streaming, and other entertainment purposes, the iPhone 16 Plus is expected to share many features with the standard iPhone 16, including the advanced camera system, while distinguishing itself with its expansive display.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to offer significant upgrades for those seeking the most advanced technology. One of the standout features is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, representing a major leap from the previous generation's 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. This will result in dramatically improved photo quality, especially for wide-angle shots. Additionally, battery life is seen to improve, allowing users to enjoy extended usage without frequent charging.

Apple Watch Series 10: Larger Display and Enhanced Health Features

Apple's latest wearable, the Apple Watch Series 10, will also be revealed at the Glowtime event. Rumours suggest a sleeker design with slimmer bezels for increased screen size. The 41mm version is expected to expand to 45mm, and the current 45mm model could increase to 49mm, offering users a larger and more immersive display experience.

Health features will continue to focus on the Apple Watch Series 10, with potential new additions like blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection. These features are made possible by advancements in sleep and breathing analysis technology, making the new Apple Watch a valuable tool for health-conscious users.

AirPods 4: Two Variants with USB-C and Noise Cancellation

Apple's upcoming AirPods 4 is expected to consolidate the features of the 2nd and 3rd generation models into two distinct variants. The first variant will be a budget-friendly option that will replace the AirPods 2, while the second will be a mid-range model that replaces the AirPods 3. The main difference between the two variants will be the inclusion of active noise cancellation in the higher-end model, which will significantly improve audio quality in noisy environments.

Both AirPods 4 models are expected to feature a USB-C charging port, marking a transition from the Lightning connector. The entry-level model will likely have wired charging only, while the mid-tier version will offer wireless charging capabilities. This shift is in line with Apple's previous strategy of offering different charging options based on the price tier.

Apple Intelligence: The Future of AI on iPhone and Beyond

Apple first introduced its new AI platform, Apple Intelligence, during WWDC 2024. The company announced that the platform would initially be free on the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and select iPads and Macs equipped with M1 chips and later. However, rumours suggest that Apple plans to transition Apple Intelligence to a subscription model soon.

While Apple Intelligence is not expected to be a part of today's iPhone 16 series launch, the company is likely to introduce it in a future update, iOS 18.1. Apple Intelligence is anticipated to bring a range of new features, most notably an upgraded Siri that Apple describes as the start of a "new era" for the virtual assistant.

This AI-enhanced Siri will be more intuitive, personalized, and natural in its responses, thanks to advanced machine learning algorithms. Apple aims to make Siri more relevant to users' everyday lives, enhancing its ability to assist with tasks, answer questions, and integrate with other Apple services.

Apple's Glowtime event promises to be a major showcase for the company's latest innovations, from the iPhone 16 series to the Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4. With significant improvements in design, performance, and features across its product lineup, Apple continues to push the boundaries of technology and user experience. Fans can watch the event live to catch all the exciting announcements and get a firsthand look at Apple's newest creations.