Apple Integrates ChatGPT to Enhance Siri and Messages AI in iOS 17.4

Apple is gearing up to unveil groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) features in iOS 18, set for release in June. However, a sneak peek into the iOS 17.4 beta reveals Apple's ongoing efforts to elevate the AI capabilities of Siri, and an unexpected collaborator in this endeavour is OpenAI's ChatGPT API.



A newly surfaced SiriSummarisation private framework within the code indicates that Apple is actively using OpenAI's ChatGPT API for internal testing. This integration plays a vital role in enhancing Siri's AI powers, with system prompts like "please summarize," "please answer this question," and "please summarize the given text," providing insights into the depth of this collaboration, as reported by 9to5Mac.

The integration extends beyond Siri, suggesting AI features are on the horizon for the Messages app as well. Aligning with previous reports from Bloomberg, Apple seems to be working on Message app integration capable of handling queries and auto-completing sentences.

Contrary to complete reliance on external models like ChatGPT for iOS 18 AI features, Apple adopts a dual strategy. ChatGPT serves as a benchmark for Apple's internal AI models, notably demonstrated by the SiriSummarization framework, which conducts summarization using on-device models, emphasizing Apple's commitment to its proprietary AI development.

The iOS 17.4 code reveals that Apple is actively testing four distinct AI models, including the internally developed "Ajax." Interestingly, there are two versions of AjaxGPT—one processed on-device and the other off-device, showcasing the diversity in Apple's AI approach.

This strategic move underscores Apple's dedication to integrating large language models into iOS. Notably, the company is simultaneously developing its own AI system while leveraging external models like ChatGPT and FLAN-T5 as part of its broader strategy outlined in a detailed report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last October.

As iOS 18 approaches, Apple's pursuit of advanced AI capabilities promises to deliver a transformative experience for users, combining the strengths of proprietary models and external collaborations.