Apple introduces Apple Music TV and 24-hour music video channel

Apple Music TV: Apple announces the launch of Apple Music TV, a 24-hour live stream of popular music videos similar to MTV. At present Apple Music TV is available only to users residing in the US, and it can be retrieved through the Apple Music and Apple TV apps.

Apple launched the new service with a countdown of the 100 most streamed songs on Apple Music in the US. Every Friday at 12 pm ET it will also show video premieres. The premiere of the exclusive video will begin with Joji's 777 and the magnificent Saint Jhn's Gorgeous this Friday. Also, the streaming music videos, Apple Music TV will show video content like exclusive interviews and concert movies that have been created on Apple Music.

This will kick off with the upcoming release of Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You album on October 22. On this day, Apple Music TV will show blocks of music videos of the most popular Springsteen videos and a special live stream fan event. It will also include an interview with Apple Music radio station host Zane Lowe. Apple also plans to bring more original Apple Music content to Apple Music TV, Variety reported. Apple Music is one of the world's leading music streaming platforms, and with Apple Music TV, your original content now has a larger platform.

It's an exciting move from Apple, considering how YouTube leads the music video scene. When it comes to music videos, YouTube is the largest and most popular platform. We need to wait and watch if Apple Music TV manages to shakes YouTube's supremacy.