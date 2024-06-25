Apple Introduces iOS 18 Developer Beta 2: New Features and More

Apple has officially rolled out iOS 18 Beta 2, providing developers with an updated version of the operating system to test new features. This release follows two weeks after the initial beta and brings several exciting additions to the iPhone, aiming to enhance user experience and functionality.



iOS 18 Beta 2: Key Features

iPhone Mirroring: One of the most anticipated features in this update is iPhone mirroring. This capability, highlighted during the WWDC 2024 keynote, allows users to mirror their iPhone onto a Mac seamlessly. This means users can control their iPhone from their Mac without unlocking the device. They can receive calls, notifications, and even transfer files between the two devices via drag and drop. This feature is activated when the iPhone is paired with a Mac running macOS Sequoia Beta 2.

RCS Messaging: Another significant addition is the inclusion of RCS messaging. This new toggle in the iPhone settings represents a shift from traditional SMS to the richer, more feature-packed RCS protocol. RCS messaging offers features similar to iMessage, such as typing indicators, high-resolution media sharing, and end-to-end encryption. Currently, this functionality appears to be limited to users in the US with carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon supporting RCS.

Dark Mode Enhancements: The first beta phase introduced dark mode for first-party app icons, allowing users to change the shade of their home screen icons. The latest update extends this capability with a new dark-themed icon for the App Store. Additionally, users can now apply a tint to their wallpapers, making them darker to match the dark mode aesthetics.

iOS 18 Beta 2: Additional Features

EU Digital Markets Act Compliance: Apple has included support for compliance with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) in this update. This means iOS 18 now supports alternative app stores and enables users to download apps directly from websites, offering more flexibility and choice.

Connected Cards Widget in Wallet App: A new widget for Connected Cards has been added to the Wallet app, making it easier for users to manage their cards and see relevant information at a glance.

Quick Save in Passwords App: In the Passwords app, a new "+" icon has been introduced, allowing users to quickly save new entries, streamlining the process of managing passwords.

Enhanced Feedback for Power Button in Control Centre: The power button in the Control Centre now provides enhanced feedback, improving user interaction and control over the device's power settings.

iOS 18 Beta 2: Availability and Release Schedule

iOS 18 Beta 2 is currently available to developer beta testers, with a public beta expected in July. If Apple follows its usual schedule, the general release of iOS 18 will coincide with the launch of the iPhone 16 series in September.

Overall, iOS 18 Beta 2 brings a host of useful and innovative features, making it a noteworthy update for developers and users alike. With improvements in communication, user interface, and compliance, this update sets the stage for a more flexible and enhanced iPhone experience.