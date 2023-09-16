Apple iOS 17 is coming on September 18: All about the new features



Apple announced during its Wonderlust event on Tuesday that iOS 17 will be available as a free update on September 18. According to various media reports, the California-based tech giant is set to offer exciting features like improved FaceTime, contact sharing with NameDrop, a new diary app, and enhanced autocorrect.

Here's everything we expect from the iOS 17 update and all the devices that will be able to run it:

Beta testers got early access to iOS 17, and now the long-awaited full version will be released to the general public. Several notable features have generated enthusiasm among users.

According to a report by Mashable India, iOS 17 brings several exciting updates. For example, FaceTime receives an update that allows users to leave voice messages with video. The introduction of NameDrop makes it easy to exchange contacts by simply bringing phones together. A new journal app is now available for the more literary and organized people.

In particular, Apple has improved autocorrect to better understand your intentions, preventing you from accidentally typing "crouch" instead of another word, the report adds.

Another media report from USA Today suggests that the new StandBy mode update will be a convenient addition to iOS 17. Reportedly, your iPhone will become an Amazon or Google smart home display after the update. Users will need an iPhone that supports iOS 17 to activate this feature. The report mentions that they can place it on its side while charging, either with a cable or on a charging stand.

iPhones that will support iOS 17

The media report also suggests that any iPhone released from the iPhone XS onwards is compatible with iOS 17, which was introduced in September 2018. Therefore, any iPhone over six years old will not support the latest iOS update.