Apple iPhone 14 expected to arrive in six colour variants

Apple's next iPhone 14 release is fast approaching. The tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup in mid-September. Although the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, Apple could reveal the release date and details soon. However, we have an idea about the expected updates and design changes thanks to rumours and leaks from some of the best sources. While we've heard that the iPhone 14 lineup will come with a major design change, the latest rumours in the tech industry suggest possible colour variants of the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup.



In the latest leak, Twitter user Jjoriku has suggested the colour variants of the iPhone 14. According to the leak, the iPhone 14 will be available in six colours: green, purple, blue, black, white and red, and purple will replace pink. On the other hand, it is speculated that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will arrive in green, purple, silver, gold, and graphite variants, with purple replacing sierra blue.

Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are available in six different colours: starlight, midnight, blue, pink, and the new green. Many iPhone users wondered if Apple would also stick with the same colour palette for the following line. But this new leak suggests that Apple could experiment with the iPhone 14.

A few days ago, famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the average selling price of the entire iPhone 14 range could increase by around 15% compared to iPhone 13. If these reports are to be believed, this will be the first time an iPhone Pro model in purple has been revealed. Not only the leaker's claim, but many images have already surfaced online and are trending on social media.



