Apple May Add Second Front Camera to iPad Pro for Better FaceTime and Face ID

Apple’s next iPad Pro might make video calls and Face ID even smoother, thanks to a rumored second front-facing camera. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is working on adding a new portrait-oriented camera at the top of the device, alongside the landscape camera it introduced last year.

The previous iPad Pro redesign moved the front camera to a landscape position, which works well for people who mostly use the tablet horizontally. However, adding another camera could solve a long-standing annoyance: accidentally covering the camera with your hands during FaceTime, selfies, or unlocking the device. With two front-facing cameras, users could switch between portrait and landscape mode without missing a beat.

In addition to the dual cameras, Bloomberg says Apple might equip the new iPad Pro with its upgraded M5 chip, promising more power for multitasking and creative work. While the high-end model could arrive as early as this fall, entry-level iPad and iPad Air models may not see updates until next spring.

If the rumours hold true, the next iPad Pro could become even more versatile for work, video calls, and everyday tasks.