Live
- Upendra Kushwaha urges Bihar CM to focus on governance, hand over party leadership
- Completed fuel switch inspections on all Boeing aircraft, no issues found: Air India
- Premium homes dominate in India, 62 pc residential sales in H1 2025 over Rs 1 crore
- Reaffirming cultural ties: Indian envoy inaugurates Ashoka pillar replica, Buddha relics at Sri Lanka temple
- Patna hospital murder: Gangster in Bengal jail hatched plot with help of Chandan Mishra's family associate
- Grand Mufti of India wants Prez Murmu, PM Modi to take up Nimisha Priya issue, as parleys enters next phase
- India expected to clock 6.6 pc growth in FY26 despite uncertain global outlook
- Supreme Court agrees to hear Maha govt’s plea against acquittal in 2006 Mumbai train blasts case
- MBBS Abroad: A practical guide for Indian students after NEET
- Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Says Turning Off Phones Is the Key to Regaining Focus
Apple May Add Second Front Camera to iPad Pro for Better FaceTime and Face ID
Apple may add a second front-facing camera to the next iPad Pro, making FaceTime and Face ID more convenient in any orientation.
Apple’s next iPad Pro might make video calls and Face ID even smoother, thanks to a rumored second front-facing camera. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is working on adding a new portrait-oriented camera at the top of the device, alongside the landscape camera it introduced last year.
The previous iPad Pro redesign moved the front camera to a landscape position, which works well for people who mostly use the tablet horizontally. However, adding another camera could solve a long-standing annoyance: accidentally covering the camera with your hands during FaceTime, selfies, or unlocking the device. With two front-facing cameras, users could switch between portrait and landscape mode without missing a beat.
In addition to the dual cameras, Bloomberg says Apple might equip the new iPad Pro with its upgraded M5 chip, promising more power for multitasking and creative work. While the high-end model could arrive as early as this fall, entry-level iPad and iPad Air models may not see updates until next spring.
If the rumours hold true, the next iPad Pro could become even more versatile for work, video calls, and everyday tasks.