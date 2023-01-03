Apple may bring Micro LED technology to Watch Ultra in 2024

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to bring Micro LED technology to its Watch Ultra with a larger display next year.

In a note to investors, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu said that he expects Apple Watch sales to drop in 2023 due to "lack of significant spec upgrade", reports 9To5Mac.



The analyst claimed that the 2024 Watch Ultra might adopt a Micro LED panel instead of an OLED.



Micro LED is an alternative to OLED which has higher colour accuracy and brightness levels.

The analyst also heard from sources familiar with the matter that the 2024 Watch Ultra might feature a larger 2.1-inch display, up from 1.93 inches on the current model, the report said.

In October last year, the iPhone maker had added a new workout setting to its 'Apple Watch Ultra' that extends battery life to an estimated 60 hours by reducing GPS and heart rate readings.