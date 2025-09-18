Apple May Launch First OLED MacBook Pro with Touchscreen in 2026: Analyst

Apple appears to be making a major shift in its MacBook Pro lineup. According to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is preparing to introduce its first-ever MacBook Pro with an OLED display and built-in touchscreen, a feature long requested by users and already standard on many Windows laptops.

Kuo, in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), revealed that Apple plans to use on-cell touch technology for the new MacBook Pro. Unlike conventional designs that add a separate touch layer on top of the display, this approach integrates touch sensors directly into the OLED panel, promising a sleeker build and more responsive interaction.

The analyst suggests Apple’s decision comes after years of observing how iPad owners use touch controls. He notes that in many cases, touch inputs allow users to work more quickly and intuitively.

A Long-Standing Debate

Apple has historically resisted the idea of touch-enabled MacBooks, arguing that its Mac and iPad lines serve distinct purposes. The iPad, Apple has maintained, is designed as a touch-first device, while the Mac relies on traditional keyboard and trackpad input. However, reports over the years have indicated that the company has been quietly experimenting with touch-capable laptops.

Back in 2023, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple was considering launching a touchscreen MacBook Pro by 2025. More recently, Gurman suggested that Apple is aiming for deeper integration between the iPad and Mac product lines, including shared features like OLED screens, app ecosystems, and touch capabilities.

Supply Chain Signals

Hints from the supply chain support these rumours. Korean publication The Elec has reported that Samsung will supply OLED panels for the upcoming MacBook Pro, reinforcing speculation that the transition to OLED is well underway.

What remains less certain is the processor lineup for these models. Apple’s M5 chips were originally expected to power the late 2025 MacBook Pro refresh. However, Gurman has since noted that the company might delay the OLED models until early 2026, potentially launching them with the more advanced M6 chips. If true, Apple could refresh the MacBook Pro lineup twice in one year, a strategy it has employed before—most notably in 2023, when the M2 Pro/Max models debuted in January, followed by M3-powered versions in October.

Budget MacBook Plans

Kuo also touched upon Apple’s rumoured budget MacBook project. Production for the first model is expected to begin in late 2025, but this entry-level laptop will reportedly not include a touchscreen. However, Kuo predicts that a second-generation version, likely arriving in 2027, could add the long-awaited feature.

Looking Ahead

If Kuo’s predictions prove accurate, Apple’s first touchscreen-equipped OLED MacBook Pro may arrive in 2026, marking a major evolution for the Mac lineup. The move would bring the MacBook experience closer to the iPad while giving users a feature that has been present in the Windows ecosystem for years.

For Apple fans, this could signal the beginning of a new era—one where MacBooks finally embrace touch without compromising their professional appeal.