Apple May Launch iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 17 Air in 2025 – What to Expect

Apple's 2025 iPhone lineup has been a hot topic, with rumours hinting at the release of four models. Speculation suggests that the lineup will include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, while the fourth device remains undecided. As per a renowned tipster, Majin Bu, Apple may launch either the iPhone 17 Air or the iPhone SE 4.

The Rumored Lineup

Initially, there were rumours that Apple would introduce five iPhones in 2025, including the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone SE 4. However, Majin Bu's recent post on X (formerly Twitter) claims that only four models are on the cards. The fourth device, he states, could be either the iPhone SE 4 or the iPhone 17 Air.

In his post, Bu revealed that the fourth iPhone is internally codenamed "Roma." It suggests a potential rebranding of the SE series into the Air series if accurate. This means the iPhone 17 Air might be sidelined for 2025, possibly delayed until 2026, while remaining part of the iPhone 17 family.

iPhone SE 4: What We Know So Far

Before Majin Bu's update, there was speculation that the iPhone SE 4 might launch in April 2025. Notable Apple insider Mark Gurman corroborated this, stating that Apple's timeline for the SE 4 remains on track.

Rumoured to be rebranded as the iPhone 16e, the SE 4 may align more closely with Apple's flagship lineup. Significant upgrades are expected, including an enhanced hardware and design overhaul, making it a competitive budget option compared to its predecessors.

iPhone 17 Air: Thinner and More Advanced

The iPhone 17 Air, initially expected to debut alongside the iPhone 17 series, is rumoured to be Apple's thinnest iPhone yet. This ultra-slim design is attributed to Apple's custom 5G modem chip, which is smaller and more efficient than Qualcomm's counterpart.

Despite its thinner profile, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to maintain Apple's hallmark performance standards, including optimized battery life, camera quality, and display performance. If released in 2025, it could set a new benchmark in smartphone design.

Speculations and Timelines

While the iPhone 17 series may be released in September 2025, the timeline for the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 17 Air remains uncertain. Apple's plans for these devices are still not revealed; much of the information is based on rumours and leaks. Until official announcements are made, it's wise to approach these reports with caution. Apple fans should stay tuned for updates as the launch year approaches.