Apple may launch 'Made in India' iPhone 12 by mid-2021: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to manufacture the iPhone 12 series locally in India. The new iPhone 12 models "Made in India" will be ready in the mid of next year, as per a report by Business Standard.

Wistron, Apple's Taiwanese contract maker, will begin production of the new iPhones at the company's plant in Narasapura, near Bengaluru. There is a planned investment of over Rs 2900 crore, and Wistron also has plans to hire 10,000 employees for the new plant. The manufacturing plant is expected to be fully operational in October this year. About 1,000 workers have already started work on the Wistron plan, as per the report.

The iPhone 12 will be the latest to join the growing line of Made in India iPhones. Apple recently began assembling the iPhone 11 at Foxconn's Chennai plant. Apple is also expected to start assembling the 2020 iPhone SE later this year.

So far, Apple has produced the iPhone 6s, iPhone, and iPhone XR locally. Apple's push for local manufacturing comes amid reports that the iPhone maker seeks to shift dependence on China to other countries. Local production of iPhones has not necessarily lowered the prices of iPhones in India despite the company saving 22% of import duties.

But with the iPhone 12, it would probably be the fastest locally assembled flagship iPhone in India. Apple has yet to launch the new iPhone 12 series, which will be delayed this year by a few weeks. The iPhone 12 launch event is said to take place on October 12 this year with the most expensive iPhone 12 Pro shipping in November.