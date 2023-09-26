Live
Apple may launch the iPad Mini 7 later in 2023
According to a recent leak, the iPad Mini 7 could be launched later this year. Find out what's coming in the new generation Apple iPad.
Apple has launched all its anticipated products, including the iPhone 15 line; however, the release date of the iPad Mini 7 was unclear as no announcement has been made until now. But Apple may still need to finish its releases this year. After introducing all the major devices, experts suggest that Apple could launch its new generation of iPad mini later this year. Some had previously suggested that we could see the new iPad in early 2024, but now it looks like we won't have to wait too long, as Apple will likely unveil it before the end of 2023.
iPad Mini 7: Speculated Release Date
According to a report shared by DigiTimes, Apple may launch the iPad Mini 7 before the end of 2023. However, the second half of 2023 saw declining demand for tablets worldwide. A Taiwan-based publication predicts that "mini" versions of Apple tablets may receive a substantial boost in the coming months. He said,
No significant information about the specifications of the iPad Mini 7 has been revealed so far, but experts believe that the iPad may receive minor improvements. Another tipster, ShrimpApplePro, revealed that the 7th generation iPad mini is already being developed. With the iPad mini 7 launches, rumours say it may receive a chipset update. Currently, the iPad Mini 6 is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. Therefore, according to the MacRumors report, the iPad Mini 7 may feature a higher version of the chip.
Additionally, it is said that the new iPad may see some adjustments to the rear camera with the integration of Photonic Engine. You can also get improved connectivity support such as Wi-Fi 6E version, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.
More specifications of the iPad Mini 7 are expected to be announced with the launch. Apple has not yet revealed the release date of its new iPad. The specifications mentioned above are based on rumours and speculations. Hopefully, we will only have to wait a few more months before experiencing the new iPad Mini 7.