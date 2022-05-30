Apple offers an extra discount on buying a new iPhone until May 31

Apple is offering extra trade-in credit on new iPhone purchases through the end of this month. The trade-in will allow buyers to trade in their old phone for additional trade-in value and, in turn, be able to purchase an iPhone for a much lower price than usual. The offer is only available until May 31.



To get that extra trade-in value on a new iPhone, buyers can exchange with any phone, Android or iPhone. The company offers an exchange value between Rs 5,200 and Rs 49,700. Although better trade-in values ​​are offered on iPhones, the company is also considering Android devices. You will be able to order the new iPhone after the trade-in process is complete.



The offer is available on the Apple India online store. However, before placing an exchange order, you must first check if the service is available in your city. Apple offers pickup and delivery facilities in metropolitan areas and a few other locations.



Apple Extra Exchange Credit Offer



To take advantage of the additional refund value or trade-in credit, buyers will need to answer a few questions. First, a couple of questions you'll need to answer like, the Phone brand and IMEI number.

Once these details are added, the trade-in value will be displayed automatically. After placing the exchange order, the customer executive will come and pick up the phone at the location provided. The collection of the old iPhone and the delivery of the new one will take place simultaneously.

The Apple customer service executive will check the physical condition of the smartphone and check if the condition you claimed on the website is as is. If not, the executive can reduce the exchange value.

Apple Exchange accepts almost all iPhones, old or new. Notably, the total value will be offered only when you trade in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is worth Rs 49,700. As for Android, Apple accepts phones from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and other brands under the trade-in scheme.