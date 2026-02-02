Apple Plans Clamshell Foldable iPhone, Eyes 2027 Launch After First Fold Debut

Apple’s long-rumoured entry into the foldable smartphone market appears to be moving faster than expected. While the company is preparing to introduce its first foldable iPhone in 2026, fresh reports suggest that Apple is already working on a second foldable device — this time with a clamshell design that could resemble Samsung’s popular Galaxy Z Flip lineup.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is quietly developing a compact foldable iPhone that folds vertically, similar to traditional flip phones. Unlike the upcoming book-style foldable iPhone — expected to open like a tablet — this new model would focus on portability and everyday convenience. The device is said to feature dimensions close to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7, indicating Apple may adopt a more mainstream, pocket-friendly design.

The move signals Apple’s growing confidence in the foldable category. If the first foldable iPhone finds success, it could pave the way for multiple form factors, giving customers more choices beyond the standard slab smartphone design. Industry watchers believe Apple sees room for both premium productivity-focused foldables and compact lifestyle-oriented devices.

Details about the clamshell iPhone remain limited, but comparisons with existing flip-style phones offer clues. For instance, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 sports a 4.1-inch external screen when folded and expands into a 6.9-inch main display once opened. A similar approach from Apple could allow users to enjoy a full-size iPhone experience while benefiting from a smaller footprint when the device is closed.

The first foldable iPhone — often referred to as the “iPhone Fold” — is expected to feature a unique design that is smaller than devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Apple reportedly aims to differentiate its version through refined engineering, durability improvements, and premium materials. Some reports suggest advanced hinge mechanisms and possibly stronger display materials to address common foldable concerns such as creases and wear.

As for launch timelines, the book-style foldable iPhone is anticipated to debut in the second half of 2026. However, the clamshell model’s release remains uncertain. Sources indicate that even if development proceeds smoothly, the flip-style iPhone may not arrive until 2027 or later. The report also notes that Apple previously explored a foldable iPad, though production challenges have slowed progress on that front.

Pricing is another key question. While there is no official figure yet, the clamshell iPhone is expected to be more affordable than the larger foldable model. The iPhone Fold is tipped to launch in September 2026 with a starting price of $2,400 (roughly Rs 2,15,000) in the US, placing it firmly in the ultra-premium category.

If Apple delivers both formats successfully, it could significantly reshape the foldable smartphone market and intensify competition with Samsung and other Android manufacturers.