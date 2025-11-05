Apple Podcasts Introduces Auto-Generated Chapters and Timed Links in iOS 26.2 Beta

Apple is giving its Podcasts platform a smart upgrade with two powerful new tools — auto-generated chapters and timed links — set to arrive in iOS 26.2, which is currently rolling out to developers for beta testing. These features aim to make podcast listening more interactive and streamline the production process for creators.

According to Apple, automatically generated chapters will soon appear in English-language episodes when creators don’t provide their own. These AI-generated markers will help listeners easily jump to specific segments of an episode, improving discoverability and overall navigation. To maintain transparency, Apple says that automatically created chapters will be clearly labeled as such, appearing above the chapter list in each episode.

Podcast creators will also have control over these enhancements. Both auto-generated chapters and timed links can be turned off at any time, giving hosts and producers the flexibility to curate their content exactly as they want.

The timed links feature is another exciting addition that ties together Apple’s broader ecosystem of services. Creators will be able to insert clickable links that appear at precise timestamps in their episodes — either manually or automatically when referencing other Apple content. These links can direct listeners to Apple Music, Apple News, Apple Podcasts, Apple TV, and more, allowing for smoother cross-promotion and an enriched user experience.

These timestamped links will surface as banners on the Now Playing screen and also appear in the episode’s transcript and details page, making it easy for users to follow along or explore related content without leaving the app. It’s a smart way to integrate Apple’s content ecosystem while giving podcasters more ways to engage audiences dynamically.

Interestingly, Apple’s move follows similar innovations from Spotify, which earlier this year launched its own automatically generated chapters feature. However, Apple’s implementation seems more tightly integrated with its in-house services, potentially giving creators deeper engagement tools within the Apple ecosystem.

For listeners, the new features promise a smoother, more interactive experience — allowing them to skip to favourite topics or quickly access references mentioned in shows. For creators, it means less manual editing and more opportunities to link to related Apple content or even sponsored segments in the future.

While iOS 26.2 is still in developer beta testing, the public release is expected to arrive soon. Once it rolls out, both creators and listeners can expect a more intuitive and connected podcast experience, signaling another step in Apple’s continued investment in making its Podcasts app more competitive and feature-rich.

As streaming platforms evolve, Apple’s latest additions highlight how AI and automation are shaping the future of digital audio — one chapter, and one timestamped link, at a time.