Apple Ready to Release, iPhone 13 series, iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 Final Updates

Just a week after the launch of its iPhone 13 series, consisting of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple is ready to turn its attention to software as well. Today is the day that Apple releases its latest software, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the final updates for iPhones and iPad.



Earlier this week, the company also took a closer look at the final build of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 with the release of the RC build for developers and public beta testers. As for when Apple will release the final version of the software for everyone, Mashable India says that users will be able to download and install the full and final version of iOS 15 and iPadOS on September 20.

Those in a rush to update to the new software will need to be careful, as Apple's servers can fail with millions of devices trying to download the new update at virtually the same time. Therefore, it would be better to download the update on time or a little later. According to Mashable India, there is a possibility that users will also encounter verification problems, but nothing that should stop someone from updating.



