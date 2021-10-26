Apple releases iOS 15.1 with SharePlay and more camera options for iPhone 13 Pro

Apple releases iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, and the big new feature is the return of SharePlay. SharePlay is a feature that was originally supposed to ship in iOS 15; allows people to call friends or family and watch movies, TV or listen to music together. SharePlay syncs content so everyone can watch it at the same time.



iOS 15.1 also includes some improvements to the camera options for the iPhone 13 Pro models. A new auto macro lever is available for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, allowing you to disable the auto macro mode if you find it annoying. ProRes video capture is also available in iOS 15.1, so you can capture better quality video on an iPhone 13 Pro at 30fps / 1080p on 128GB models or 4K on 256GB and above models.

Apple also allows iOS 15.1 users to add their COVID vaccine card to the Wallet app, similar to how Google's Android version of this feature works. If you are a HomePod user, iOS 15.1 adds Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio support to ‌HomePod‌ and HomePod Mini.

iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 are now available in Settings> General> Software Update on supported devices.