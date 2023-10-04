Apple releases iOS 17.1 Beta 2 update; Find new features

Apple has just released the iOS 17.1 Beta 2 update for iPhone. The new update will be available to those who have signed up for Apple's developer program and are eligible to receive beta updates. The rest of the users will see this once the stable version is released globally, which will likely happen at the end of the month. The new update added a couple of fixes to some notable bugs and added a new display to the standby feature. Look at everything Apple plans to add with the iOS 17.1 update.



Everything new in the iOS 17.1 Beta 2 update

New StandBy feature: Apple introduced StandBy mode last year with the iPhone 14 series. This mode is available on all iOS 17 compatible iPhones but only in always-on display mode on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models Pro. For those who don't know, it is essentially a smart display for your iPhone that offers quick access to visible information, which a user can customize.

New Display section: With the update, Apple added a new "Display" section in the StandBy settings. It now houses some new customization options. The screen can turn off automatically, after 20 seconds, or never. Also added to the Display section is the Night Mode feature that displays the StandBy screen with a red tint and low ambient lighting. The Move to Wake option has also been relocated here.

Added ringtones and text tones: We saw Apple remove over 20 new ringtones and text tones in the iOS 17.1 Beta 1 update, which were first added in the iOS 17 update. However, they have now been added back, and there was a glitch in the first beta that prevented the new ringtones from being displayed.

New ringtones include Arpeggio, Breaking, Canopy, Chalet, Chirp, Daybreak, Departure, Dollop, Journey, Kettle, Mercury, Milky Way, Quad, Radial, Scavenger, Seedling, Shelter, Sprinkles, Steps, Storytime, Tease, Tilt, Unfold and Valley. Apart from these, more than ten new text tones have also been added.

Charging limit issue fixed for iPhone 15: Apple has added a new charging feature for the iPhone 15 series, where users can toggle an option to prevent phones from charging beyond the 80 per cent mark. However, in the Beta 1 update, the iPhone ignored this setting and charged up to 100 per cent even when the option was enabled. It has already been resolved.