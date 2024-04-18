Apple Releases iOS 17.5 Beta Update with New Features and Enhancements

In preparation for the launch of iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, Apple is continuously improving its current operating system, iOS 17, with monthly updates. The latest iOS 17.5 update has been released for beta testing by developers and public beta users and brings various new features and enhancements to improve the iOS experience.

iOS 17.5 Beta: Key Features from Apple

Web App Distribution in the EU: This update introduces web app distribution in the European Union. This feature streamlines app installation by allowing users to download apps directly from developers' websites. However, developers must adhere to Apple's guidelines and pay a Core Technology Fee for installations surpassing a specified threshold. This feature is currently in beta and is expected to gain momentum once the update is publicly available.

Apple News+ Game: Apple News+ subscribers in North America now have access to Quartiles, a new word game that challenges players to create words from a grid of tiles. This addition enhances engagement within the subscription service. The update also integrates Game Center across all three Apple News+ games, letting users compete for high scores and track daily challenges on leaderboards.

Design Updates: The Podcasts widget now dynamically changes colour to match the artwork of the currently playing podcast. In addition, Apple Books has a redesigned "Reading Goal" icon in the navigation bar, and the Settings app features a new glyph for the "Passkeys Access for Web Browsers" menu.

Find My Network Enhancements: The code discovered by 9to5Mac suggests that iOS 17 may introduce anti-stalking features for accessories like AirTags. This addresses privacy issues by allowing users to identify and disable tracking accessories, including non-certified ones. This aligns with Apple's partnership with Google to combat unwanted tracking.

Mobile Device Management Improvements: The update also includes updates for Mobile Device Management (MDM) users, providing the ability to enforce beta versions during automated device enrollment. This enhancement supports better management for organizations deploying iOS devices.

The primary focus of iOS 17.5 is compliance with the EU's Digital Markets Act, but Apple may have more features in store for the final release. As the beta testing progresses, users can look forward to further enhancements and a more refined iOS experience.