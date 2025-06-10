  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Apple Revamps OS Versioning: All Platforms Now Share a Unified Year-Based Naming System

Apple Revamps OS Versioning: All Platforms Now Share a Unified Year-Based Naming System
x
Highlights

Apple aligns all OS version numbers to the upcoming year, simplifying updates across devices with iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26

In a significant shift unveiled at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, Apple announced it is aligning the version numbers of all its operating systems with the upcoming calendar year—starting now.

Instead of numbering its software based on cumulative updates for each platform, Apple is moving to a streamlined, unified system. That means we’ll see iOS 26 on this year’s iPhones, macOS Tahoe 26 for Macs, and the same “26” branding applied to iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

The goal, Apple suggests, is to simplify the often-confusing version history. Under the previous scheme, users were juggling names like iOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2—each representing a different point in that platform’s evolution.

Now, the entire suite of Apple platforms will tick up in version numbers together annually. Going forward, it will be easy for users—and developers—to know at a glance whether they’re on the latest OS version.

The move, while only just confirmed at WWDC, had already been anticipated. Bloomberg reported in late May that Apple was considering this exact change.

By introducing this naming strategy, Apple creates a consistent, future-proof structure that will likely be welcomed by those who’ve struggled to keep track of mismatched version numbers across its expanding ecosystem.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick