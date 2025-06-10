Apple Revamps OS Versioning: All Platforms Now Share a Unified Year-Based Naming System

In a significant shift unveiled at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, Apple announced it is aligning the version numbers of all its operating systems with the upcoming calendar year—starting now.

Instead of numbering its software based on cumulative updates for each platform, Apple is moving to a streamlined, unified system. That means we’ll see iOS 26 on this year’s iPhones, macOS Tahoe 26 for Macs, and the same “26” branding applied to iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

The goal, Apple suggests, is to simplify the often-confusing version history. Under the previous scheme, users were juggling names like iOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2—each representing a different point in that platform’s evolution.

Now, the entire suite of Apple platforms will tick up in version numbers together annually. Going forward, it will be easy for users—and developers—to know at a glance whether they’re on the latest OS version.

The move, while only just confirmed at WWDC, had already been anticipated. Bloomberg reported in late May that Apple was considering this exact change.

By introducing this naming strategy, Apple creates a consistent, future-proof structure that will likely be welcomed by those who’ve struggled to keep track of mismatched version numbers across its expanding ecosystem.



