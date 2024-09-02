Apple Set to Unveil Two New iPads: All About the iPad 11th Gen and iPad Mini 7th Gen

Apple's highly anticipated event, scheduled for September 9, is drawing near, and while the spotlight is expected to be on the iPhone 16 series, there's buzz about other exciting hardware announcements as well. Among these, Apple is rumored to introduce two new iPads: the iPad 11th generation and the iPad Mini 7th generation. While Apple has yet to confirm these releases, the timing is right, as both models have gone nearly two years without an upgrade. So, what can we expect from these new iPads? Let's dive into the details.



iPad 11th Generation: What to Expect

The current iPad 10th generation was launched in October 2022, bringing a new flat-sided design and a range of vibrant colors to the lineup. It also introduced a landscape-oriented selfie camera, a feature that set it apart from other iPads at the time. Now, as we approach the release of the 11th generation, the focus appears to be on cost reduction for the entry-level model. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is concentrating on lowering production costs, which could mean more competitive pricing for consumers.

While the new iPad is unlikely to undergo a major redesign, it is expected to launch at a higher price point than its predecessor. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 series will be powered by the new A18 chipset, and it's possible that the iPad 11th generation could also feature this advanced processor. However, if not, it will almost certainly come equipped with at least the A16 chip, which was used in the iPhone 15 series.

One of the most anticipated upgrades is an increase in storage capacity. The current base model offers 64GB, but with storage needs constantly growing, it's time for Apple to move the entry-level iPad up to 128GB. If this happens, it would be a welcome change for users who rely on their iPads for more storage-intensive tasks.

iPad Mini 7th Generation: A Potential Game-Changer

The iPad Mini received its last update in September 2021, which was the most significant overhaul since the original model was introduced in 2012. The 6th generation iPad Mini brought a fresh flat-edged design, USB-C connectivity, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2, though it featured a more muted colour palette compared to the iPad 10.

As the oldest model in Apple's current iPad lineup, the iPad Mini 6 is missing some features found in newer iPads, such as a landscape-oriented front camera and support for the Apple Pencil Pro. However, these features are likely to be included in the upcoming 7th generation, although the camera orientation might remain unchanged due to the iPad Mini's common use in portrait mode.

The iPad Mini 7th generation is also rumored to feature the A18 chipset, which would bring Apple’s latest technology to the smaller tablet. This could enable the iPad Mini to support new features like the updated Siri, Genmoji, and Image Playground. However, these features might not be available immediately upon release, as earlier reports suggest they could roll out gradually.

In terms of storage, the next-generation iPad Mini is expected to double its base storage to 128GB, aligning with the iPad Air. Despite this upgrade, it is likely to retain the same starting price of $499, offering more value at the same cost. In India, the previous iPad Mini 6 was priced at Rs 45,900, so the new model could be similarly priced.

A New Magic Keyboard on the Horizon

In addition to the new iPads, Apple is reportedly working on a new, more affordable Magic Keyboard for the upcoming models. Unlike the premium Magic Keyboard introduced for the iPad Pro earlier this year, this version is expected to be made from a more budget-friendly silicone material instead of aluminium. However, it’s important to note that this new keyboard might not be available until mid-2025, according to Gurman.

As we await the official announcements, it's clear that Apple is gearing up for an exciting September event. Whether you're a fan of the iPhone or an iPad enthusiast, there's plenty to look forward to as Apple continues to innovate and refine its product lineup.