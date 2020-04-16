Apple Starts Selling AirPods Pro Replacements Through Online Store

After unveiling the iPhone SE2, now Apple company has started selling the silicon tips of AirPods. These are the replacement ones which will come up in 3 sizes.

According to The Verge, Apple company is selling the wireless earbuds silicone tips through its online store (9to5Mac). This is only applicable only if the Airpods are damaged. Thus one can demand the replacements.





So, the customers need to contact the Apple Support to get the replacement and there will be three sizes for the replacement orders (small, medium and large). Coming to the price, it is 7.99 USD.

