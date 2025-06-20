Apple Strengthens India Ties as Foxconn and Tata Expand iPhone Manufacturing Operations

Apple appears committed more than ever to its "Make in India" vision, further expanding local manufacturing partnerships to ramp up iPhone production. As geopolitical uncertainties surrounding China persist, Apple is leaning into India not just as a key market but as a crucial production base for global supply.

The latest development sees Foxconn, one of Apple’s largest and most trusted contract manufacturers, reportedly setting up a new facility in Tamil Nadu dedicated to producing metal enclosures—or chassis—for iPhones. This marks the first time Foxconn will handle this specific component’s production in India.

According to an Economic Times report, the new facility will be located inside the ESR Industrial Park in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. While Foxconn already assembles iPhones at its Sriperumbudur unit and manufactures AirPods in Hyderabad, this chassis unit represents a new frontier in Apple’s vertical integration efforts within India. The move is expected to raise Foxconn’s local iPhone production value by about 2–3 percent—a modest gain with potentially strategic significance.

Apple has already been collaborating with Tata Electronics, which currently manufactures iPhone metal casings in the country. Foxconn joining this “super-exclusive” manufacturing group signals a solidifying of India’s importance in Apple’s global supply chain.

Though this change is unlikely to directly affect iPhone prices for consumers, it could streamline Apple’s go-to-market timelines, helping improve product availability both in India and globally. Faster manufacturing and assembly cycles often lead to better stock management and export potential—benefits that Apple seems keen to capitalize on.

Construction of Foxconn’s new unit is reportedly moving ahead swiftly, although there is no official confirmation yet regarding its operational start date. Moreover, within the same facility, Foxconn is said to be planning another unit focused on assembling display modules for iPhones—another vital component in the smartphone's build.

The diversification of Apple’s production ecosystem in India doesn’t end with iPhones. Recent reports indicate Apple is also increasing local production of plastic enclosures for its popular AirPods. Jabil, another Apple supplier, is reportedly in the process of setting up a new manufacturing plant in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, to support this initiative. Currently, Jabil produces AirPods casings in Pune, but the new facility is expected to expand capacity further. The enclosures manufactured here will be shipped to China and Vietnam for final assembly.

With multiple manufacturing partners now operating in India—Tata Electronics, Foxconn, and Jabil—Apple is steadily building a robust ecosystem that could reduce its dependence on traditional East Asian supply routes. These developments not only signify Apple’s increasing confidence in Indian manufacturing but also place India firmly on the global tech production map.