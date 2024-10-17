Apple to Introduce 12GB RAM in Future iPhones, Including iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple is set to enhance its flagship iPhones by incorporating 12GB RAM in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max and future models. This marks a significant shift from the current trend, where Apple has offered 6GB or 8GB RAM in its premium devices. Industry analysts and insiders have started sharing insights into what users can expect from the next-generation iPhones.



12GB RAM Coming to iPhone 17 Series

According to a leak from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, expected in 2024, may be the first Apple smartphone to feature 12GB of RAM. This is a substantial upgrade that will improve performance, making it one of the most powerful devices in the iPhone lineup.

In addition, a tipster on Weibo, known as Mobile Phone Chip Expert, revealed that Apple plans to offer 12GB RAM in one of the future iPhone 18 models. Alongside this, the iPhone 18 is speculated to introduce the A20 processor built on a 2nm process, which could set new standards in mobile chip technology.

A20 Processor and New Packaging Technology

Apple is reportedly working on more advanced chips for future devices, including the A20 processor, which may debut with the iPhone 18. This chip, expected to use 2nm technology, will likely be more efficient and powerful than its predecessors. The tipster also mentioned that Apple would switch from its current InFo packaging to a more sophisticated WMCM packaging method, further improving performance.

TMSC, Apple’s chip supplier, is expected to introduce a multi-chip module (MCM) by 2026, combining CPU, GPU, and RAM into a single package. This would revolutionize how chips are designed, offering even more efficiency and processing power.

What's Next for iPhone Buyers?

With these upcoming developments, users may want to hold off on buying the iPhone 16 models. The next few years could bring significant upgrades in both performance and storage, particularly with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 series.