Apple to Invest $500B in U.S. Expansion, Creating 20,000 Jobs

Apple has announced plans to invest $500 billion in expanding its operations across the United States over the next four years. The initiative, revealed on Monday, is expected to generate 20,000 new jobs and potentially mitigate the impact of tariffs imposed on Chinese imports.

The announcement follows the implementation of a 10 per cent tariff on all goods imported from China, introduced earlier this month by President Donald Trump. Apple, which relies heavily on Chinese manufacturing for products such as iPhones, could face increased costs due to these tariffs. On Friday, Trump suggested that Apple’s decision to expand its U.S. facilities stemmed from these trade policies after meeting with CEO Tim Cook the previous day.

“He’s investing hundreds of billions of dollars. I hope he’s announced it,” Trump said. “That’s what he told me … But he’s investing hundreds of billions of dollars. And others, too, a lot of chip makers coming in, a lot of automakers coming in.”

In recent years, Apple has moved to diversify its supply chain beyond China, partly in response to production challenges experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this shift, Apple previously established a manufacturing site for its Mac Pro computers in Texas. Additionally, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Apple’s primary chip supplier, is constructing a semiconductor facility in Arizona with $6.6 billion in government incentives aimed at bolstering domestic chip production.

Despite these U.S. investments, Apple has largely expanded its manufacturing footprint in countries such as India and Vietnam, positioning these regions as alternatives to China.

Cook emphasized Apple’s commitment to domestic innovation in a company statement, saying, “We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future.”

Trump praised the announcement on Truth Social early Monday, attributing Apple’s decision to his economic policies. “The reason, faith in what we are doing, without which they wouldn’t be investing ten cents,” he wrote.

While Apple does not manufacture most of its own products, instead relying on third-party contractors, the company stated that it will collaborate with manufacturing partners in all 50 states to increase U.S. production. As part of this initiative, Apple will establish a training academy in Detroit to help small and medium-sized businesses implement AI and smart manufacturing techniques.

Additionally, Apple plans to begin domestic production of servers in Houston later this year. These servers, essential to Apple Intelligence—Apple’s artificial intelligence division—were previously manufactured overseas. The new 250,000-square-foot server production facility, set to open in 2026, is expected to create thousands of jobs.

Apple’s investment plan extends beyond hardware production. The company will expand data center infrastructure in multiple states, including North Carolina, Iowa, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. It also intends to direct funds toward corporate office expansions and the production of original content for Apple TV+ in 20 states.