Just In
Apple to Launch Affordable AirPods Lite in 2024: Report
Apple is set to introduce cheaper AirPods Lite later this year, expanding its renowned AirPods lineup with budget-friendly options.
Apple is reportedly expanding its AirPods lineup by developing a more affordable version of its popular wireless earbuds. Expected to debut later this year, the new model, dubbed AirPods Lite, is anticipated to be manufactured in India with the assistance of a Foxconn subsidiary.
Expected Arrival of AirPods Lite
Tech enthusiasts who have long admired Apple's AirPods but hesitated due to their price may soon have a more budget-friendly alternative. Analyst Jeff Pu's predictions, as reported by MacRumors, indicate that Apple is gearing up to unveil new additions to its AirPods family in the latter half of 2024. This includes the anticipated launch of AirPods Lite, a lower-cost variant poised to appeal to a broader audience.
Manufacturing Partnership and Production Details
According to Pu's insights, a Foxconn subsidiary is slated to help produce a more economical AirPods model. Production is expected to commence at a factory in India by the end of 2024, marking a significant step in Apple's expansion of its manufacturing ecosystem.
Diverse AirPods Lineup and Expected Features
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also hinted at Apple's plans to introduce two new AirPods models in September or October. While one model will cater to entry-level users, the other will target the mid-tier market segment. Both variants are anticipated to boast refreshed designs, improved sound quality, and updated charging cases featuring USB-C ports. The mid-tier model may additionally include active noise cancellation and a speaker for Find My Location tracking.
Analyst Projections and Product Rollout Timeline
Beyond introducing AirPods Lite, Pu predicts the release of the updated AirPods Max in the fourth quarter of 2024. Speculation surrounds potential additions such as a USB-C charging port and new colour options for the premium over-ear headphones.
With the introduction of AirPods Lite and the ongoing evolution of its AirPods lineup, Apple continues to cater to diverse consumer preferences and budgets. From the entry-level AirPods to the premium AirPods Max, users can expect a range of options offering wireless convenience, advanced features, and immersive sound experiences.