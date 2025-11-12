Apple to Launch Only Three iPhones in 2026: iPhone 18 Lineup to Include Foldable Model, Skip iPhone Air 2

Apple’s 2026 iPhone lineup might look slimmer than usual. According to recent reports, the tech giant is planning to unveil only three iPhones next year—marking a major shift from its traditional four-model launch pattern. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the much-anticipated iPhone Fold are expected to headline the event, while the iPhone Air 2 may be scrapped altogether.

A report by The Information reveals that Apple has halted production of the iPhone Air 2, which was initially scheduled for a 2026 release. Manufacturing partners Foxconn and Luxshare have already begun winding down assembly lines. The reason appears to be lackluster sales of the first-generation iPhone Air, which failed to gain traction despite being marketed as a lightweight and affordable alternative to the flagship Pro models.

Apple has long experimented with adding a fourth model to its iPhone lineup — from the iPhone Mini to the iPhone Plus and most recently, the Air. However, none of these variants managed to capture a lasting market niche. Analysts suggest Apple may take a step back to reassess before reintroducing a refreshed Air model in 2027.

While the Air series takes a pause, the iPhone 18 Pro models are already generating buzz. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are said to retain their familiar design language, including the triple-camera setup, but with subtle refinements such as a semi-transparent Ceramic Shield finish around the MagSafe area. Screen sizes are likely to remain at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively.

The biggest design leap could come from under-display Face ID technology, which Apple has been testing for several years. Some reports suggest the company may finally embed the sensors beneath the screen for a cleaner look, while others predict a smaller Dynamic Island or a single punch-hole design. Either way, slimmer bezels and a more immersive display are expected.

Under the hood, the upcoming iPhones will reportedly feature Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. The focus this time will be on power efficiency and optimized AI performance rather than sheer speed. This aligns with Apple’s goal of enhancing “Apple Intelligence” — the company’s suite of on-device AI capabilities.

Another major upgrade could be the debut of Apple’s in-house C2 modem, replacing Qualcomm’s chips. If successful, this would make the iPhone 18 Pro lineup Apple’s first to feature a fully self-designed 5G modem, promising faster speeds and better battery efficiency.

On the imaging front, Apple might be switching suppliers. Samsung is reportedly developing a new three-layer image sensor for Apple, designed to improve colour accuracy and performance in challenging lighting. A variable aperture lens is also rumoured, giving users more control over exposure and depth.

Additionally, Apple could expand satellite capabilities in future iPhones, potentially enabling 5G connectivity even in areas without cellular coverage. The Camera Control button, introduced in the iPhone 17 series, may also see a redesign — moving away from touch sensitivity to a simpler pressure-based input for better durability and cost efficiency.

If these reports hold true, Apple’s 2026 iPhone lineup could mark the beginning of a leaner, more focused product strategy centered on innovation and refinement rather than model variety.



