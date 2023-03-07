Apple to make significant design changes in iPhone 15 series

While the iPhone 15 series launch is far away, the leaks suggest that Apple will make at least four significant design changes that will change the future of the iPhones. The iPhone 15 models are proposed to arrive with a dynamic island function and a USB type C port. We may not be able to see physical buttons on iPhone 15 Pro models since it is said that they offer solid-state buttons. Here is all we know so far about the next iPhones



iPhone 15 Series: Apple is likely to make four greater design changes: -All the iPhone 15 models are inclined to come with the Dynamic Island function of Apple, which the company introduced only with the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

-Apple has plans to offer its iPhones with a USB type C port. While Apple has confirmed that it will comply with the new Europe, It will arrive with 2023 iPhones. But, the leaks and the rumour factory have repeatedly stated that the iPhone 15 series will be the first iPhone to leave Apple's light port and have the standard USB C port. Some reports claim that the company could restrict the maximum advantage of the USB Type C port to IMF-certified cables that Apple tests. The limitation may be in terms of data transfer and load.

-On a reliable tipster, Ice Universe, has stated on Twitter that the iPhone 15 pro max or the iPhone 15 ultra could come without buttons. This will be a significant design change if Apple plans to implement this. The source mentioned above has also shared the renders, which show that the flagship telephone will have haptic buttons in a solid state. The Ming-Chi-Kuo analyst also previously stated that the Pro iPhone 15 models could not have physical buttons. The new solid-state buttons would help respond to a user's touch without requiring that a person physically press the button, similar to the design of the start button seen on the iPhone 7, the iPhone 8 and some other models.

-Fresh leaks have shown that the variants of the iPhone 15 will have minimal bezels, which will be smaller than the earlier versions. With a smaller notch and bezel cut, one will likely get a much larger screen space and a better experience that consumes content.