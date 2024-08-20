Apple to Manufacture iPhone 16 Pro in India for the First Time

Apple is set to make a historic move by manufacturing its Pro iPhone models in India for the first time, beginning with the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. According to a report by Bloomberg, this shift marks a significant expansion of Apple's manufacturing footprint in the country, a strategy that has been evolving since 2017.

Apple began its Indian manufacturing journey with the iPhone SE in 2017, gradually expanding to produce models like the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14, as well as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Plus. However, until now, the Pro variants have never been part of Apple's local manufacturing efforts. This is set to change with the iPhone 16 Pro, which is slated for launch next month.

The decision to manufacture the iPhone 16 Pro in India is part of Apple’s broader strategy to diversify its production beyond China. Over the years, Apple has steadily ramped up its manufacturing operations in India, initially focusing on older and entry-level models. By 2023, iPhone 15 units produced in India were available on the first day of global sales, a significant achievement that demonstrated the country's growing role in Apple's supply chain.

Foxconn Technology Group, one of Apple's key manufacturing partners, is leading the charge in assembling the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in India. The company is working to synchronize the local production of these flagship models with their global launch this fall. According to reports, Foxconn has already begun training thousands of workers at its facility in Tamil Nadu to ensure that production can begin within weeks of the global debut. The goal is to have these devices ready for the Indian market as close to the global release as possible.

This move is part of Apple’s ambitious plan to increase the share of iPhones manufactured in India to 25% of its total global production over the next three to four years. Currently, India plays a crucial role in Apple's strategy to reduce its dependence on China, which has been its primary manufacturing hub for years.

In addition to the iPhone 16 Pro, reports from earlier this year, including one by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggest that Apple plans to develop and manufacture the standard iPhone 17 exclusively in India, starting in late 2024. This would make the iPhone 17 the first iPhone model to begin production outside of China. Tata Electronics, which recently acquired Wistron’s Indian assembly units, is expected to collaborate with Foxconn and Pegatron on this project. The iPhone 17 series is anticipated to launch in the fall of 2025, signalling a new chapter in Apple's global manufacturing strategy.



